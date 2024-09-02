Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 111.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $805.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $807.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.71.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

