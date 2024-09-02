Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,711 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $519.58 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

