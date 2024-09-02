Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 26,201 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

