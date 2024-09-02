Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

