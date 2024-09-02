First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,838,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

