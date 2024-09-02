First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
