First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FTHY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

