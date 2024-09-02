First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FTHY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.