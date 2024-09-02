First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

