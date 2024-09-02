First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.68 and last traded at $65.90. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

