First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.68 and last traded at $65.90. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.