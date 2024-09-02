First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.