Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

