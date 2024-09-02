Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.