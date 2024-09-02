Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.43. 2,446,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,594. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

