Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

