Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $27.63 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

