Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $280.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

