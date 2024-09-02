Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.27 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

