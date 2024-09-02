Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.