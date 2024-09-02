Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

