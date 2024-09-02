Flare Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $710.10 million and $3.62 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,492,732,706 coins and its circulating supply is 46,460,961,174 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,492,735,822.59929 with 46,460,964,200.361336 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01518194 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,133,064.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

