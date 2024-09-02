Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.84.

Shares of FND stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

