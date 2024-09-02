Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. 1,179,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

