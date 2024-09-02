Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. 1,179,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.14.
Insider Activity at Fluence Energy
In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.