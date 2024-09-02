Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

