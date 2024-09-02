Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stake Raised by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,362. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

