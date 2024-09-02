Fox Co. (FOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 25th

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. FOX has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.