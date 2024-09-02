Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,560. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,064,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

