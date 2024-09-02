Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,560. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
