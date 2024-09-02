Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 622,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after purchasing an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 239,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

