Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.05%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

