FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,359 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

NJUL stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

