FSA Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 54,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.