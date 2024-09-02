FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FSA Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

