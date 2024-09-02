FSA Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BJUN opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

