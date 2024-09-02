FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.