FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

