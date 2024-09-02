Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Futu has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

