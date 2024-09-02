FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 928,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In related news, insider Charles W. Lyon purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FutureFuel news, insider Charles W. Lyon acquired 11,400 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,302 shares of company stock valued at $356,399. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 321.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in FutureFuel by 293.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,321. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

