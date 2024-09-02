G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0004

G999 (G999) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00037770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

