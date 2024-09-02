G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

