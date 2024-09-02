Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,723. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $16,936,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.