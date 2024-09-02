GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.33 or 0.00012547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $683.31 million and $1.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,374.38 or 0.99959525 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,259,444 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,259,444.48077478 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.30020615 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $929,775.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

