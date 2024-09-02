GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 11,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. 1,838,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

