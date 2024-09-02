GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GENK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENK. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

