Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
