Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Stories

