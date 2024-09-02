Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,536,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

