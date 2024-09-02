Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $885,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 12.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $290,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $77.48. 4,644,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,166. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

