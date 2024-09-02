Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in argenx by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,776. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.58. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $540.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.