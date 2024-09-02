Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. City Holding Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
