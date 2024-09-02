Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

