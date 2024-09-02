Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,182.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

