Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $934.68. The company had a trading volume of 520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,593. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $850.14 and a 200 day moving average of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,880,433. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.