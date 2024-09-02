Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,013.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

